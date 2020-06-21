Joel and Emily celebrate engagement

Emily Martz and Joel McPhee are engaged to be married on November 21, 2020, at Hawthorne House Chapel in Parkville, Missouri. The reception is scheduled at the Hawthorne House venue, also in Parkville.

Emily was born to Dr. Matthew and Elizabeth Martz, who live in Grant City, Missouri.

Joel was born to Roy and Shelly McPhee, who live in Gower, Missouri.

Emily is a 2011 graduate of Central High School, in St. Joseph, a 2015 graduate of Graceland University, 2018 Masters graduate of Northwest Missouri State University, and is an Admissions Counselor for Graceland University.

Joel is a 2007 graduate of Central High School, a 2014 graduate of University of Central Missouri, and is a Project Manager for Whiting-Turner Contracting Company.

Emily’s maternal grandparents are Stanley and the late Doris Hall, of St. Joseph, and paternal grandparents, the late Thomas and Freda Martz of Columbia, Missouri.

Joel’s maternal grandparents are the late Charles and Janis Weakley of Gower and paternal grandparents, the late Edward and Betty McPhee.