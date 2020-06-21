Joe and Barbara Burnam Celebrate 50 Years

Joe and Barbara Burnam were married on June 27, 1970.

Joe retired as Eastern District Manager for Food 4Less; Barbara worked thirty-five years as a medical transcriptionist for various doctors in St Joseph.

Joe enjoys gardening while Barb loves quilting and playing Mahjong with friends. They both enjoy spending time with their grandchildren.

Joe and Barbara have one son, Rusty Burnam, of St. Joseph; and two grandchildren, Brycie and Jake.

A family trip is planned at a later date.

Cards may be sent to 1801 Lovers Lane, St Joseph, MO 64505.