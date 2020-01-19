Jim and Doty Parkhurst celebrated their 50th wedding Anniversary on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. They were married on that date in 1970, at Bethel Foursquare Church, St. Joseph.

Jim and Doty has been blessed with three children: son, Rusty (Jodie) Parkhurst, Stewartsville, Missouri; and two daughters, Lisa Parkhurst, Gower, Missouri, and Heather and Don James, Clarksdale, Missouri.

They were also blessed with eight grandchildren: Dyson, Riley, Zach, Jacob, Logan, Josh, Devon and Ali.

Jim worked for the St. Joseph Fire Department, retiring as fire captain, after 36 years. He also served and retired from the United States Army Reserves. He served for 22 years and was deployed during Desert Storm.

Doty worked as a tax preparation specialist for H & R Block for five years, and then became an agent for Allstate Insurance for 22 years, and retired in 2007.

In their retirement, Jim and Doty have enjoyed spending time with family, gardening and traveling, including a recent trip to: Scotland, England, Wales and Ireland, to celebrate their anniversary.

