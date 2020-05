Jerry and Anna Drydale of Savannah, Missouri will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 06.

They were married on that date in 1970 at Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph.

They are the parents of two children, Mark and Gregory; They also have two grandchildren.

Jerry and Anna’s family is requesting a card shower to honor this special occasion. Cards can be mailed to 303 N. Cypress St., Savannah, MO 64485..