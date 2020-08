James and Roxanne Dale celebrate 50 years of marriage on August 15, 2020. They were married on August 15, 1970, at St. Barnabas on the Desert Episcopal Church in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Against all odds and with the grace of God, James and Roxanne Dale will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, August 15th. A family celebration is planned for that date. The couple would be delighted to receive cards from friends.

Cards may be sent to: 2713 Gene Field Road, St. Joseph, MO 64506.