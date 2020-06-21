Hubert and Beatrice Luke Celebrate 65 Years

Hubert and Beatrice Luke are celebrating their wedding anniversary.

They were married at the Basilica of Immaculate Conception in Conception, Missouri.

Children: Stephen (deceased) and Karen Luke, Jim and Becky Luke, Kenny and Sabrina Luke, Rose and Curt Ellis, Dave and Sharon Luke, Rob and Amy Luke, Randy and Sharon Luke and Donald and Rita Luke.

Hubert and Beatrice also have 28 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 8 step-great-grandchildren.

Due to the coronavirus, the family is requesting a card shower at this time. A celebration may be held at a later date.

Cards may be sent to Hubert & Bea Luke — 3415 435 Road, Stanberry, MO 64489.