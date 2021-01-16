Hot Rod and Gloria Drennen celebrate 50 years!

Hot Rod and Gloria Drennen are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 15, 2021. They were married on Jan. 15, 1971, at Marvin McMurray Church, in St. Joseph.

They have three children, Deann Woodbury (Jeff), Tracie Davis (Jared), Cherity Puckett. They also have 10 grandchildren, Austin Drennen, Kylee and Karter Woodbury, Kaje and Chloe Loehnig, Bryson Searcy, Molly and Maxton Puckett, Jacie and Jerzi Davis, and two great-grandchildren, Joey Barron and Kylo Bernard.

Hot Rod retired from BNSF Railroad and Gloria worked over 20 years in banking. Since retiring they have traveled with the Nodaway Valley Ambassadors to New York City, Hawaii and Ireland.

Due to Covid there no formal celebration has been planned, but they would love to receive cards. Cards may be sent to them at 5110 Amazonia Rd., St Joseph, MO 64505