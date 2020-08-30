Hillis and MaryBeth Bowen will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 3, 2020. Hillis, the son of Phil and Edna Bowen, and MaryBeth, the daughter of Ben and Mildred Nottingham, were married in Hiawatha, Kansas, at the First Baptist Church on Sept. 3, 1950.

Their marriage has been blessed with a son, Terry Bowen, of Hiawatha, and three daughters, Beth (Mark) Scheve, of Topeka, Kansas, Karen (Dale) Bruemmer, of Jefferson City, Missouri, and Kathie (Harold) Wingert, of Ottawa, Kansas. Hillis and MaryBeth are grandparents to 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

After successful careers in the flour milling industry, and as a wonderful homemaker, the couple was able to retire to the family farm in Hiawatha. For the last 25 years they have been enjoying all of the birds and wildlife, raising vegetables and tending their beautiful flower gardens.

Their children would like to celebrate by showering the couple with cards. They would love to hear from family and friends. Please send your greetings to: 1572 320th St., Hiawatha, KS. 66434.