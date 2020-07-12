Harold and Dell Trubey celebrate 50 years

Harold and Della Trubey celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

Harold and Della were united in marriage on July 17, 1970 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Harold is son of Walter and Eva. Della is daughter of Joseph L. and Thelma. They have one son. Harold retired from the US Navy and Federal Aviation Administration. Della retired from Civil Service, having served at Ft. Leavenworth, Bureau of Mines, Corps of Engineers, and Veterans Affairs; without a break in service. Della worked with human resources and computers.

They will celebrate their 50th anniversary on July 17, 2020, and would welcome hearing from their friends and family.

Cards may be sent to the happy couple: Harold & Della Trubey, PO Box 901314, Kansas City, MO 64190-1314