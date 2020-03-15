Harold and Carol Bryson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, March 19, 2020. They were married on that date in 1960, at the Helena Baptist Church, in Helena, Missouri.

They have two daughters, Kim Springs (deceased) and Kari Crouse, of St. Joseph; four grandchildren: Gabriel Crouse, Raphael Crouse, Tiffany Springs-Giles (Joseph Giles) and Allen (Kylie) Springs Jr.; five great-grandchildren: William Giles, Emma and Ellie Giles, Brantley Springs and Rhett Springs.

Harold retired from Quaker Oats, after 31 years of service. Carol worked for Whitaker Cables, until they closed.

Harold is a member of Moila Shrine Temple, Scottish Right and Brotherhood Lodge #259. He is a deacon at Helena Baptist Church. Carol is an active member of the Helena Baptist Church.

Celebrate with Harold and Carol and Family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Party Barn, 9300 SW State Route JJ, St. Joseph, MO 64504.

Cards may be sent to: 8619 SW State Route 0, Clarksdale, MO 64430.