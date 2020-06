Gary and Phyllis Nally are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

They were married July 3, 1960, in Grant City, Missouri.

They have two children: Lisa (Mark) Dalton, Bedford Iowa, and Chris (Amy) Nally, Maryville, Missouri; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren

Cards may be sent to 24492 State Hwy 46, Maryville, MO 64468.