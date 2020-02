Fred and Sandra Maize celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. They were married on that date in 1960, at the Gilman City First Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor S.E. Moore.

Fred and Sandra have been blessed with two sons, Steve (Tonya) and Stuart (Kristi); grandchildren: Delanie, Lauren, Jackson, Simon, Ethan and Gavin Hall; and great-grandchildren, Rheagan and Evan.

A family celebration is planned.