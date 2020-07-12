Earl and Judy Bryant celebrate 55th anniversary. They were married July 10, 1965 in Nettleton, Missouri.

They have two children, Becky Gall (William) and Jill Meyer (Richard).

They have six grandchildren: Sable Hanson (Scott), Alex Mallen (Erin), Chloe Chapman (Clyde), Collin Gall, Liam Gall (Molly) & Danica Gall and two great-grandsons Seek Hanson & Declan Mallen.

The family will host a social distance-drive by-open house on Saturday, July 18th at the couple’s residence in Cameron from 2 to 4 p.m. all family and friends are invited. No gifts please.

Cards may be sent to: 1202 Sam G. Hiner Drive, Cameron, MO 64429