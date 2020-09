The children of Donald and Bren Swinford request a card shower of good wishes to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married on Sept. 19, 1970, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanberry, Missouri.

Donald is retired from Energizer and now a full-time cattleman and farmer.

Bren retired from St. Francis Hospital as a Registered Nurse after 45 years of nursing service.

The busy couple’s address is 33796 State Highway N, Barnard, MO 64423.