Don and Sharon Colboch are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 15, 2020. They were married by Rev. Frank Meyers, at King Hill Baptist Church in St. Joseph, on Oct. 15, 1960.

They have two children, Clay Colboch (deceased) and Dirk (Julie) Colboch. They also have five grandchildren, Jeremy, Chris, Natalie, Ali, and Nathan, and eight great-grandchildren, Carter, Porter, Aria, Hunter, Aubrey, Easton, Henry, and Kyzer.

Don was co-owner of Harold’s Clothing Inc. with his father, Harold, and brother, Dave, until 1985. Then retired from the Buchanan County Assessors Office in 2001. Sharon worked for Dr. S.E. Waggoner and retired from Specialists of Internal Medicine in 2010.