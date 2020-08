Don and Jean (Farrell) Miller will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary Sept. 3, 2020. They were married on that date in 1955 at Patee Park Baptist Church by the Reverend J. W. Minor.

They are the parents of three children, seven grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren with number 12 coming in October.

Due to COVID-19, a party will be held at a later date.

Cards may be sent to them at: 18460 State Route E, Savannah, MO 64485