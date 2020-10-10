Dennis and Debbie Johnson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 17, 2020. They were married on Oct. 17, 1970, at the Faucett Christian Church in Faucett, Missouri.

They have two children, Brian and Heather Johnson, Canton, Georgia, and Kenna and Steve Butler, Broomfield, Colorado. They also have five grandchildren, Will, Hayden and Tyler Johnson and Evan and Nathan Butler.

Dennis retired from Boehringer and is currently a volunteer fire chief for the South Central Buchanan County Fire Department, and a volunteer Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy. Debbie retired from Missouri Western State University.

Due to COVID-19, all celebrations were canceled, but Dennis and Debbie would love to hear from their family and friends.