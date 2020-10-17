Dean and Gloria Hurlbut

Dean and Gloria (Pittman) Hurlbut will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 22, 2020. They were married on that date at the Savannah Christian Church in Savannah, Missouri.

Dean retired from the American Angus Association, where he worked for 43 years. He was the Director of Activities. Gloria also retired from the American Angus Association as supervisor of the Breed Improvement Department.

They have two daughters, Stacy and Dennis Jenkins, St. Joseph, and Tracy and Ryan Hurlbutt, Olathe, Kansas. They have three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Jenkins and Josh and Jesse Hurlbutt.

Cards can be sent to them at 3519 Emerald Lane, Country Club, MO. 64506.