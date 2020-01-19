Dean and Denise Kerns

Dean and Denise (Hammer) Kerns will be marking their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. They were married on that date in 1970, at the Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church, in King City, Missouri.

Dean worked for St. Joseph Light & Power for 15 years, then became a stockbroker, retiring from that profession in 2017. He also served with the Missouri Air Guard, before retiring after 31 years.

Denise retired from the St. Joseph News-Press and continues to do contract work for Advanced Bionics of Valencia, California.

They celebrated their anniversary early, with a cruise to the Hawaiian islands with their daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Mike Daffron; and grandchildren, Blake and Rachel, all of Kansas City.

Cards may be sent to the anniversary couple at: 4207 Lake Crest Ct., St. Joseph, MO 64505.