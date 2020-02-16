Danny J. and Vicki L. Thornton

Danny Joe and Vicki Lynn (Tiffany) Thornton, of St. Joseph, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. They were married on Vicki’s parents’, Maxon and Elizabeth Tiffany, 31st wedding anniversary in 1970, by Rev. Russell Evans, at the Clarksdale Christian Church.

They are the parents of Tiffany Ann Molia, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Dr. Ashley Beth Smith, of Bonner Springs, Kansas. There are two grandchildren, Alexis and Devin Molia, of Colorado Springs.

Danny retired as an auditor from Bayer Animal Health in 2015, after having also worked at Wyeth Hardware Company and Wire Rope. Vicki retired as a reference librarian from the St. Joseph Public Library in 2017, having also worked at the McWilliams, Burnham, Dickens & Fiquet Insurance Agency and the St. Joseph School District.