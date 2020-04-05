Corbett Van “Corky” and Virginia Ann “Gin” Cundiff will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The couple was married on that date in 1950, at Savannah Avenue Baptist Church, by Reverend Owen Sherrill.

Corky retired as a sergeant of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, in May 1986. Virginia worked in several offices at City Hall, the last being secretary to Mayor David Polsky. After Corky retired, he and Gin moved to a lake home in northern Minnesota for the summers.

The couple has a son: Rodney (Deborah) Cundiff; a daughter, Patricia (Wesley) Benitz, who passed away in 2013; three grandchildren: Brandon (Angie) Benitz, Jennifer (Lucas) Gray, Tyler (Kylee) Cundiff; two step-grandchildren, Scott (Mendi) Adams and Brent (Christine) Adams; six great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

Corky and Gin are thankful for the life God has let them live. Cards and letters may be sent to: 4227 Maxwell Rd., St. Joseph, MO 64505.