Clark and Baade

Hailey Clark and Brock Baade, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, are celebrating their engagement.

Hailey is the daughter of Scott and Julie Clark of Early, Iowa. She is a graduate of the University of Sioux Falls with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Hailey is currently working at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Brock is the son of Dr. Norm and Laura Baade of St. Joseph. He earned a Masters of Science in Biology from the University of South Dakota. He is currently working on his Doctorate of Dental Surgery at the University of Minnesota.

They plan to be married in October, 2020, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.