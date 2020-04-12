Clarence and Sandra Kay Ashler

Clarence and Sandra Kay (McGinness) Ashler will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, April 18, 2020. They were married on that date, in 1970, at Ravenwood United Methodist Church, in Ravenwood, Missouri.

They built their house on Picket Rd., in 1972. Clarence puts lots of effort in having a nice lawn, and Sandra grows the flowers and puts out lawn decor.

Clarence retired from St. Joseph Stock Yards, after 41 years. Sandra worked as a secretary for many years, but retired after 11 years as a medical transcriptionist for a gastroenterologist.

They enjoy country western dancing and have gone to dances all over northwest Missouri.

You may send cards to the honorees at: 6415 Pickett Rd., St. Joseph, MO 64507.