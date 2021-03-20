Chelsea Cluck and Brandon Caudle Engagement

Chelsea Dawn Cluck and Brandon Christopher Caudle, both of Bendena, Kansas, are happy to announce their upcoming wedding.

Chelsea’s parents are Pat and Kim Urban, of Denton, Kansas, and Brand and Kris Cluck, of Highland, Kansas. The future bride’s grandparents are Jerry and the late Jeanie Idol, of St Joseph, and the late Jim and Raynette Urban, of Bendena, and Connie and the late Fred Cluck, of St Joseph.

Chelsea is a 2016 graduate of Doniphan West High School and a 2021 graduate of George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia. She is employed by Positive Innovation Plus LLC, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Brandon’s parents are Neil and Mlle Caudle, of Bendena. The future groom’s grandparents are Robert and Leuita Meyer, of Mound City, Kansas, and Roger and Donna Caudle, of Atchison, Kansas.

Brandon is a 2015 graduate of Doniphan West High School and a 2016 graduate of HCC Technical School-Diesel Mechanics. He is employed by Caudle Ag and Mayday Trucking Services, both of Bendena.

Their wedding is scheduled for July 31, 2021.

Congratulations to the happy couple!