Charles L. and Patricia A. Armstrong are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 7, 2020. They were married on Sept. 7, 1960.

The happy couple have traveled the world since retiring in 2002.

They have one adopted daughter, Gretchen LeAnn Armstrong, who married Bill Webster and gave the happy couple four grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 3840 Faraon St., Bldg 8, Apt F., St. Joseph, MO 64506.