Updated: June 21, 2020 @ 2:00 am
Charles “Chuck” and Phyllis Berry will celebrate their 50th anniversary on June 27, 2020.
They were married on this day in 1970.
A shower of cards may be sent to: 2015 Birchwood Lane, Topeka, KS 66604.
