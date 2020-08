Charles and Rosalie Shields celebrated their 65th anniversary on August 21, 2020. They were married in Trenton, Missouri on August 21, 1955.

They have one son and daughter in law, Charlie and Brenda of St. Joseph, and two married grandsons, Brandt (Mary) and Bryce (Allison).

Cards and well wishes may be sent to Apt. R106, 1202 Heartland Road, St. Joseph MO 64506