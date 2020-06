Charles Hartman and Adair Green were united in marriage on June 28, 1970 at the Presbytarian Church in Idana, Kansas.

They will celebrate their 50th anniversary on June 28, 2020, and would welcome hearing from their friends and family.

Cards may be sent to Charles & Adair Hartman, 5955 S.W. 30th Terrace, Topeka, KS 66614.