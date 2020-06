Cathy and Tom Sontheimer are celebrating their wedding anniversary.

They were married in St. Joseph on June 21, 1975.

Cathy and Tom’s children: Jonna Rehm (deceased), Tracy Frye, Benji Sontheimer; and they have four granddaughters and two great-grandchildren

Cards may be sent to 6201 N 25th St Terrace, Country Club Village, MO 64505.