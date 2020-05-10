Carl and Anna Curtis, of Savannah, Missouri, will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday, May 12, 2020. They were married on that date in 1950, in St. Joseph.

They were blessed with 11 children: Carol (Mike) Bower, Shirley (Greg) Kline, Bill (Cindie) Curtis, Karen (Gary) Oliver, John (Gina, deceased) Curtis, Peg (Paul) Schrader, Jesse (Susan) Curtis, Julie (Paul) Mindermann, Mary (Chris) Good and Barbara and Anna Marie Curtis, both deceased.

They also have been very blessed with numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

A family celebration will be planned once the Coronavirus restrictions have passed, but cards may be sent to: 501 E. Main St. Apt. 28, Savannah, MO 64485.