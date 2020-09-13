Brooks and Amber Gillam

Brooks Thompson Gillam and Amber Keiffer Hernandez were married on Oct. 22, 2016, in Brown County, Indiana.

The wedding took place in a lovely garden at the log home of the groom’s parents. Performing the ceremony was Rick Gillam, father of the groom. The groom is the son of Rick and Sherry Bechtold Gillam of Brown County, Iniana. The son’s mother is a former resident of St. Joseph.

The bride is the daughter of Brian and Diane Keiffer of Martinsville, Indiana and she was escorted by her father.

The Maid of Honor was Britney Keiffer and bridemaids were Patricia Herrera, Bethany Alvis Wininger, Valerie Crawford, Gabrielle Gillam Merritt and Allison Gillam Braden. The junior bridesmaid was Lydia Hernandez. The Best Man was Casey Walters and groomsmen were Lance Salsgiver, David Bilodeau, Kyle Harvey, Rob Winsand, and Joel Merritt. The junior groomsman was Jaden Merritt. Others in the wedding party were: Ring Bearer, Finley Wagler; Flower Girl, Chloe Hernandez. The Musicians were Elizabeth Porter Johnson and Hannah Porter Boehlke.

After the wedding, we continued with a lovely garden reception under a beautiful tent. The newlyweds are making their home in New Whiteland, Indiana. The bride was employed by Shiel Sexton Co. as a project engineer and is now a stay-at-home mom. The groom continues to manage the family-owned Auto Repair business which serves three different communities in the central Indiana area.