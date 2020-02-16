Bob and Joyce Roberts will celebrate their 65th anniversary on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. They were married on that date in 1955, at the Christian Church, in Savannah, Missouri.

Prior to getting married, Bob farmed and served in Korea with the United States Marine Corp. Joyce worked at The Home Bank, in Savannah.

Bob and Joyce spent most of their married life on the farm, which they still call home today.

They are the parents of Randy (fiance, Linda) Roberts and Deann (Bill) Schellhorn; and proud grandparents of Kurt (Darcy) Roberts, Kelly (Tim) Dolan, Ryan (Amy) Schellhorn, Scott (Nicole) Schellhorn and Troy (Megan) Schellhorn. One of their greatest joys has been enjoying their 11 great-grandchildren: Bryson, Kaylee, Josiah, Nikolus, Luke, Isaak, Claire, Logan, Kate, Deklan, Mason, and soon they will have great-grandchild number 12.

Cards may be sent to: 8129 State Route D, Rea, MO 64480.