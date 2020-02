Bob and Helen Hodkins will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 20, 2020.

They were married on that date in 1970, at Red Top Christian Church, in Hallsville, Missouri.

They have two children, Kandy Addington and Matthew Hodkins; and three grandchildren.

Come celebrate with Bob and Helen from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Wyatt Park Christian Church, 2623 Mitchell Ave., St. Joseph.

Cards may be sent to: 27 North Carriage Dr., St, Joseph, MO 64506.