Bill and Peggy Perriman celebrate 60th Anniversary

Bill and Peggy Perriman are celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 10, 2020.

They were married at Church of God at 15th and Topping in Kansas City, Missouri on June 10th, 1960.

Bill and Peggy have three daughters: Shelley and Bill Kelm, Kristi and Greg Keegan and Julie and Cliff Jackson.

They have seven grandchildren: Jennifer, Steven, Brett, Scott, Sydney, Kaitlin, and Alexis.

They have three great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

Bill retired from the Department of Corrections and Peggy retired from American Family Insurance.

Bill and Peggy have been members of Frederick Blvd Baptist Church for 45 years.