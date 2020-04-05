Bill and Judy Thomas will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Monday, April 6, 2020. They were married on that date in 1970, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in St. Joseph.

They have two sons, Michael Bailey (Jennifer), of in Longmont, Colorado, and Jody Thomas, of St. Joseph; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Bill retired from USP Leavenworth, in 1994. Judy retired from Heartland Medical Center, in 2012.

The place and date for a celebration reception will be announced at a later date.

Cards can be mailed to: 10121 Southwest State Route V, St. Joseph, MO 64504.