To all who have been so supportive the last four years during Rob’s sickness and death, we want to say a big heartfelt thank you. Since his death May 5, 2023, the outpouring of sympathy and condolences has been overwhelming to say the least. The boy from Mack Street made a really big mark on the many lives he touched. Way above the expectations of most of his family. Much of this was made possible with help from neighbors, teachers, coaches, professors, church family, others in the profession, fraternity brothers, and most of all his immediate family.
He was given the time and support to cut back on his law work so he could touch more lives during their learning years, and his productive years. Thanks to the doctors and staff at KU Med Center for researching, diagnosing, and treating him with the latest medicines as they became available. The home health caregivers, the hospice group, the owners and staff at the Hidden Valley Funeral Home, William Jewell College, the young men who distributed the bracelets and programs, and the volunteers who spoke at Rob’s Celebration of Life.
There is a Memorial Scholarship Fund set up in his name. If you would like to donate please do so at the Coach Rob James Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Pony Express Bank, 215 N. 291 Hwy., Liberty, MO 64068.
The Family of Robert Eugene (Robbie, Rob, Coach) James
