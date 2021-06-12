Thank you from the Family of "Robert" Bobby Moore

The family of “Robert” Bobby Moore would like to express our heart felt gratitude for all the support of Family and Friends during our loss.

Thank you to all those that prepared meals, sent flowers/plants, monetary donations in Bob’s (Dad’s) name for Davis Chapel Cemetery. Our deep appreciation to Jack Klein, Christa and Staff at Hixon-Klein Funeral Home for the wonderful job and care they provided to Bob and our family. The service was perfect, simple but dignified. Thank you to all the pallbearers, Pastor, the Military Honor Guard, music, and all who attended Bob’s services.

Addendum to obituary: Honorary pallbearers, Jim Tyrrell, Orlando Serna and Larry Bowman.