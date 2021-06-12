Thank you from the Family of "Robert" Bobby Moore

The family of “Robert” Bobby Moore would like to express our heart felt gratitude for all the support of Family and Friends during our loss.
Thank you to all those that prepared meals, sent flowers/plants, monetary donations in Bob’s (Dad’s) name for Davis Chapel Cemetery. Our deep appreciation to Jack Klein, Christa and Staff at Hixon-Klein Funeral Home for the wonderful job and care they provided to Bob and our family. The service was perfect, simple but dignified. Thank you to all the pallbearers, Pastor, the Military Honor Guard, music, and all who attended Bob’s services.
Addendum to obituary: Honorary pallbearers, Jim Tyrrell, Orlando Serna and Larry Bowman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.