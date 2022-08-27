Thank you from Fern Sparks

Fern L. Sparks, of Princeton, Missouri, was 100 years old on Aug. 17, 2022. Her birthday was celebrated with a family reunion at her home on Aug. 13, 2022. Family members in attendance included daughters Peggy Hoffman, of Princeton, Lorraine Bryan (Tracy), of Sturgeon, Missouri, and Mary Fry, of Tebbetts, Missouri, as well as son Dean Sparks (Betty), of Tarkio, Missouri.
Also attending were grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, including Kristy Nigh, Karmen Nigh, Ophelia Mason, of Ozark, Missouri, Misty Stark, of Princeton, Penny Hoffman (Joe Lamp), Matthew Lamp, Ally Hoffman, of Princeton, Tamme Williams (Stan), of Slayton, Texas, Rhonda Thomas, of Mokane, Missouri, Lindsey Pollack (Travis), of Pensacola, Florida, Rene Haeckel, of Jefferson City, Missouri, Christopher James (Lauren), Grayson James, Emma James, of Columbia, Missouri, Kerri Richards (Matt), Halle Richards, Henry Richards, of Sturgeon, Kylei Stimpson (Derek), and Bensen Stimpson, of Trenton, Missouri.
Fern would like to thank everyone for the cards, thoughts, calls, visits and prayers for her special day. She has received 125 birthday cards with more coming daily!
