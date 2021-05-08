The 62nd annual meeting of the North Andrew Alumni Association, honoring the classes of 2020 and 2021, will be held at the North Andrew High School Gymnasium, Jct. 48 and 71 Highway, Rosendale, Missouri, on May 29 2021. There will be a reception from 5 to 6 p.m. The banquet will be catered by Donna Kothe at 6 p.m. All Alumni and spouse or guest are invited. Tickets are $17 at the door, $15 in advance. If you did not receive an invitation in the mail and would like one, please email: northandrew
The wearing of masks will be optional.
