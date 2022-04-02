Thank you to our loving family for all of your support, as we celebrated 75 years of marriage. We appreciate all of the work for the open house at Clarksdale Lions Hall. We love each one of you, more than we can express!

Thank you to the many friends from Central Christian Church, Clarksdale Christian Church and Clarksdale Lions.

Also, guys we worked with in the past. We got reacquainted with neighbors from the past. Thanks for all of the cards, gifts, phone calls and attendance at the open house.

God Bless all of you, as he has blessed Susie and I.

Much love,

from Susie and Bob Nelson

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.