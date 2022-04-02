Thank you to our loving family for all of your support, as we celebrated 75 years of marriage. We appreciate all of the work for the open house at Clarksdale Lions Hall. We love each one of you, more than we can express!
Thank you to the many friends from Central Christian Church, Clarksdale Christian Church and Clarksdale Lions.
Also, guys we worked with in the past. We got reacquainted with neighbors from the past. Thanks for all of the cards, gifts, phone calls and attendance at the open house.
God Bless all of you, as he has blessed Susie and I.
Much love,
from Susie and Bob Nelson
