I want to express my deep appreciation to all of those that helped with my 90th Birthday Celebration. First, to my children that put it all together, they did a fantastic job and second, to all of my friends that came to help me celebrate. The cards, flowers, and greetings from everyone really made me feel like I as “Queen for the Day.” I enjoyed every minute of it. Thank you all so much.
Rose Foster
