Many Thanks from Judy and Brian Flora

On the hospital front, I received excellent care from the Andrew County Ambulance crew. Even while being sick, Greg and Willie made it a comfortable ride. Next, I would like to thank the E.R. where I received excellent care while we were there. Dr. Grant, Dr. Roe, and Dr. Geronimo. In the ICU I received excellent care from every single nurse, respiratory therapist and techs that met every need and even some extra wants. In the overflow (4th floor), every nurse, PCA, and therapist took time to listen to detail. To the hospitalists Dr. McKenzie, Dr. Wang, Dr. B, and Dr. Bingham, I so enjoyed our morning visits and their concern.
I am so thankful and overwhelmed with gratitude. God bless each and every one.
Judy Flora (1946-2022) and Brian Flora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.