I want to express a huge Thank You to each and every one that helped me celebrate my 90th birthday.
The many cards received brought back lots of good memories. The calls, gifts and flowers were really appreciated. The messages received via text and Facebook were fun too!
Thank you to my family for the dinner dates. It’s nice to be remembered!
Thank you again!
Betty Hewitt
