I am truly blessed and grateful for such wonderful Christian friends who have looked after me during the past year of this awful Covid 19 pandemic.
A special blessing and thanks to the one who brings my groceries, the one who brings food, and the one who calls faithfully every day (You know who you are). Also a heartfelt thanks for the many other friends and relatives who have called often.
God Bless each of you in a very special way.
Love in Him,
Ruth C. Barbee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.