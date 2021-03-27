I am truly blessed and grateful for such wonderful Christian friends who have looked after me during the past year of this awful Covid 19 pandemic.

A special blessing and thanks to the one who brings my groceries, the one who brings food, and the one who calls faithfully every day (You know who you are). Also a heartfelt thanks for the many other friends and relatives who have called often.

God Bless each of you in a very special way.

Love in Him,

Ruth C. Barbee