Welcome Skyler Grace Wyble!

Henleigh and Gunner would like to announce the arrival of their sister, Skyler Grace Wyble, born on Oct. 1. at 3:35 p.m.
She weighed 8 lbs 2 oz and was 21.5 inches long.
Proud parents are Jeremy and Hannah Wyble of Savannah, Missouri.
Maternal grandparents are Kenny and Tammy Holland of Amazonia, Missouri.
Parental grandparents are Ben Wyble and Linda Wyble, both of Savannah.
