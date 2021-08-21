Jacob and Melissa Mattson welcome new daughter

Proud parents Jacob and Melissa Mattson are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Ivy Danielle Mattson. Born June 21, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
She measured 7 lbs and was 21½ inches long. Ivy joins her big sister, Molly Neil, who is three years old.
Maternal grandparents are Cherry Anderson and the late Neil Anderson, of Savannah, Missouri. Paternal grandparents are Rick and Lana Mattson, of Maryville, Missouri.
Great-grandparents include: Betty Burns, of St. Joseph, Helen Mattson, of Conception Junction, Missouri, Sara Anderson, of Gladstone Missouri and the late Iva Thompson, of Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.