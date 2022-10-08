Wilma Williams is turning 95!

Wilma (Judd) Williams, a life-long resident of Troy, Kansas, will celebrate her 95th birthday on Oct. 17, 2022. She was born on Oct. 17, 1927, in Troy, to Seth and Stella Judd. She married Earl Williams Jr. on Sept. 22, 1948. Junior passed away on March 6, 2000.
Wilma worked at the telephone office in Troy for 17 years, and retired in 1990 after serving as Doniphan County Clerk for over 25 years. Now she’s the unofficial greeter at the First Christian Church in Troy. She greets everyone with a first-bump and hug. Her hearing has been taken away, but her love of people continues.
Wilma has a daughter, Peggy (Rick) Simmons. She had been blessed with three grandchildren, Jay Michael Simmons (deceased), Traci (Darrin) Molt, and Kelli (Andy) Franken. Bringing even more joy to her life are her five great–grandchildren, Taylor and Delanie Molt, Cade, Quin, and Keira Franken.
A family celebration was held this past summer. Wilma is also being honored with a card shower. Cards may be sent to the honoree at 244 E. Polar, Troy, KS 66087.
