Wilfred Jung turns 90

Wilfred’s family and extended family will celebrate his 90th birthday during a gathering in June.

He was born on June 22, 1930, in Cosby, Missouri. He is a long time St. Joseph resident.

He married Joanna (Hamera) Jung on September 28, 1963.

Wilfred has three children: Anne Jung-Mathews (Campton, New Hampshire); Angela Jung Chapman (Kansas City, Missouri); Aaron Jung (Platte City, Missouri)

He also has six grandchildren: Elena Kulig (Taylor Davis), Nicholas Kulig, Michael Kulig, Samuel Chapman, Lewis Chapman and Anne Chapman; and one great-grandchild, Winona Davis.

Wilfred worked at Western Dairy (Justrite) in St. Joseph, Missouri, and Kenworth Truck Company in Kansas City, Missouri. He retired from the St. Joseph School District in 1994.

He is a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Wilfred loves to build furniture and do other projects in his workshop.

A shower of cards can be sent to: 2507 Lucille Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.