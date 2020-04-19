Wilda Athen turns 100

Wilda (Goings) Athen came into this world on April 26, 1920, and she will be celebrating her 100th birthday Sunday, April 26, 2020.

She was born to proud and loving parents, Mr. and Mrs. William and Vera Goings, in Nemaha, Nebraska.

She received her education from Peru State Normal College, in Peru, Nebraska.

Wilda married her beloved husband, Mendell, from Hamburg, Iowa, and they shared their love for one another for 73 years.

Wilda played an integral part in many children’s lives, by teaching school in all grades. She was an avid 4-H leader as well. She then spent the rest of her live partnering in a wood craft business with her husband, making wood items out of walnut, cedar, and many other types of wood.

She is blessed with the love of four children: Larry Dean (deceased), Dennis Robin, Gwen Gaylene and Neal Kent. She is the proud Grandmother of eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A party was planned, but will be rescheduled for a later date.

Cards may be mailed to: 1224 Anchor Hill, Rogersville, MO 65742.