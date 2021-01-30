Wilbur Taylor will celebrate his 100th birthday on Feb. 10, 2021. He was born on that date to Earl and Nora (Schildknecht) Taylor in Gentry County, Missouri.

He married Lorraine (Reynolds) on Feb. 16, 1944, at Troy, Kansas. Lorraine passed away on Dec. 22, 2015. Wilbur was a World War II veteran, having served in the Army C.B.I. Theater.

Their children are Shannah (Madonna) Taylor, Stewartsville, Missouri, Rita (Richard) Mason, Coweta, Oklahoma, and Randy (Debby) Taylor, Grand Forks, North Dakota. There are numerous grandchildren and spouses, stepgrandchildren and spouses, great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

There is no formal celebration planned, but please send cards to him at: 4009A, Genefield Road, Apt 12, St. Joseph, MO 64506.